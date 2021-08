PHILADELPHIA — Harry Donahue, Temple University's longtime radio play-by-play voice for football and men's basketball, will be moving over to television to handle the Owls' play-by-play on ESPN+ while Kevin Copp, who oversees the department's video production, will switch from calling games on television to take over as the new radio play-by-play voice. The change will take effect for the start of the 2021-22 season.