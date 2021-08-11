Why it’s safe to say September is crucial for Bitcoin

Hedging your portfolio from the pending market crash. The overall stock market is currently significantly overvalued. However, not all stocks are overvalued. Therefore, there are good companies at attractive valuations to be found. But most importantly, all bull markets eventually end with a bear market, and the market’s current long-running bull market is no exception. Of course, the opposite is always true, all bear markets end with a bull market. But the good news is that bear markets tend to be short in duration, while bull markets last for considerably longer periods of time. But the one we are in is one of the longest on record, but like all bull markets will inevitably come to an end.