Jefferson City, MO

Our view: Let businesses decide for themselves whether they want vaccine mandates

The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 7 days ago
Most businesses can decide for themselves how they want to handle vaccine mandates for employees.

They don’t need Jefferson City doing it.

Last week, six Republican state senators, including Rick Brattin and Mike Moon, asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to stop businesses from requiring their employees be vaccinated.

Not only is that unwise, contrary to the once-sacred Republican principle of limited government and local control, it’s also late. Many major employers in the region already have gone there, including Tyson Foods, Mercy and Walmart.

Vaccine mandates may even be a good and necessary step for some employers, especially those in health care and those working with the most vulnerable members of our community.

Brattin argued: “Employers shouldn’t make that decision, nor should big business, and certainly not politicians.”

However, we agree with the general business community, which sees this is an unwelcome government intrusion.

The Joplin Area Chamber of Commerce told the Globe on Friday that it “believes organizations should have the right to do what they believe is in the best interest of their business.”

Dan Mehan, president of the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said employers have long been able to mandate vaccinations.

“An employer’s ability to mandate vaccination is supported by state law, federal law and the courts,” Mehan said in a statement, calling what the six lawmakers are after a “roadblock to recovery.”

And that’s what the business community needs most — recovery.

Two Joplin lawmakers, state Rep. Lane Roberts and state Sen. Bill White, both of Joplin, also disagree with the six.

“I’ve always felt that the government doesn’t really belong in our citizens’ businesses or in our citizens’ homes, and for us to be making decisions that affects someone’s business, I’m not entirely sure that we’re qualified,” Roberts told us last week.

It’s clear there is not widespread support for what the six are wanting.

We say: Let most businesses decide for themselves how to handle it.

