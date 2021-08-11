Cal Football Notebook: 'Nearly All' Bears Players Have Been Vaccinated

Cal did not officially announce how many football players have been vaccinated, but head coach Justin Wilcox said Wednesday that "nearly all" the players have been vaccinated.

He subsequently added this (from the video above):

"I'm going to speak for the program. The program is vaccinated almost completely. I'm not talking about players or specific staff or coaches, just talking about the program."

And what does he tell players who have not been vaccinated?

"Provide them information regarding vaccination and what it means logistically if you are versus if you aren't. And there's a certain protocol for those that aren't vaccinated -- it's different from those that are."

Avoiding a virus outbreak could be critical to a team's success this year. The Southeastern Conference has already announced that teams that are not healthy enough to play a game probably will have to forfeit the contest.

The Pac-12 is expected to announce in a few days its decision on what will happen if teams are not healthy enough to play. Recent reports indicate the Pac-12 in leaning toward a plan similar to the SEC's that would involve forfeiting games if teams cannot play a game.

---Grad transfer quarterback Ryan Glover was again at practice on Wednesday, but again did not wear a helmet or shoulder pads and did not participate in any drills. He has yet to participate in a Cal practice.

Wilcox said after Wednesday's practice -- the fifth of preseason training camp -- that he expects Glover to practice "shortly," but "ultimately it's up to the trainers to decide that."

Glover is expected to compete with sophomore Zach Johnson for the backup quarterback job behind Chase Garbers.

Wilcox talks about Zach Johnson's progress:

---Starting offensive tackle Will Craig missed his second straight practice with an injury, and offensive lineman Matthew Cindric, a possible starter, also sat out practice. Neither injury is considered a long-term health issue, and Wilcox expects to have them back soon, although he did not specify a timetable.

Wilcox on the injuries:

---Cal will be in full pads for the first time Thursday. Wilcox said the players won't go "live" on Thursday, which will be the Golden Bears' sixth practice of training camp. However, there will do some physical work.

Wilcox talks about promising freshman tight ends Keleki Latu and Jermaine Terry II after Wednesday's practice:

