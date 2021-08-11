Cancel
General Assembly Adopts Governor’s Amended Budget Language Addressing Primary Overtime Compensation Concerns

vaco.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe General Assembly approved language and added additional language to Governor Ralph Northam’s budget amendments addressing the Department of Labor and Industry’s (DOLI) interpretation of Delegate Mike Mullins’ HB 2063, which was passed earlier this year. The DOLI interpretation overturned the longstanding provision of the Fair Labor Stands Act that allowed public agencies to offer compensatory time in lieu of pay for overtime. This budget amendment language addresses the multi-million-dollar fiscal impact that the DOLI interpretation would have on local governments and thousands of public employees.

