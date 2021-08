Texas State Representatives in Washington D.C. issued the following statement on the start of the second special session called by Texas governor Greg Abbott:. “Today, on this first day of Governor Abbott’s second suppression session, Texas House Democrats again broke quorum to protect the freedom to vote. Texas Republicans can only succeed in their nationally coordinated assault on our democracy if Democrats are present at the state capitol. We are not there. We refuse to be party to the Republican plan to strip away the voting rights of the citizens we took a solemn oath to protect. 26 Texas House Democrats will be part of an active presence in Washington maintained for as long as Congress is working and making progress on federal voting rights legislation to see this fight through.