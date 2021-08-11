Cancel
Jeffersontown, KY

Royals Hot Chicken closes its Jeffersontown location

By Roger Baylor
foodanddine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWord came on Tuesday evening that Royals Hot Chicken would be closing its Jeffersontown store, which opened in early 2020. Royals Hot Chicken is now bringing the heat to Jeffersontown. Reporter Haley Cawthon has the rest of the story at Louisville Business First. “The struggles of opening and operating an...

Comments / 1

