Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

J.P. Morgan to Convert $10B in Mutual Funds to ETFs

By Diana Britton
wealthmanagement.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.P. Morgan Asset Management announced plans Wednesday to convert four mutual funds, totaling $10 billion in assets, to actively managed exchange traded funds in 2022. If the funds’ boards approve the move, the firm will convert the following into similar active transparent ETFs: the JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity Fund, the JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Index Fund, the JPMorgan Realty Income Fund and the JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund.

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.p. Morgan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Funds#Index Funds#Guinness Atkinson Funds#Dimensional Fund Advisors#The Nottingham Company#Adaptive Investments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading 2% Higher

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ)’s stock price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.66 and last traded at $26.66. 8,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 41,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.
Economybankingexchange.com

Northwestern Mutual Announces $100M Impact Fund

Insurance group Northwestern Mutual has announced a $100 million impact investing fund to address inequality and the racial wealth gap, as part of a wider commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion. The fund will direct investments to Black and African American communities both nationally and locally in the Milwaukee...
BusinessZacks.com

MNREX or TRRSX: Which Real Estate Mutual Fund to Buy?

Investing in the real estate sector adds stability to one’s portfolio, mainly because volatility in property prices is far less than what is experienced by stocks. So, investors willing to hold long-term positions would do well to consider real estate mutual funds as these add stability and bring steady returns. This category of funds also offers superior protection against inflation and is a solid investment choice.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.27 Million Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 9,545 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksinvesting.com

6 Falling Stocks that Mutual Funds Bought in July

Investing.com -- When stocks with solid fundamentals fall because of a pandemic, smart money goes behind it. Or at least that is what mutual fund companies think. July saw a number of companies come out with their numbers for Q1 FY22 and some of them didn’t meet expectations. The share prices of these companies fell and mutual funds made a beeline for them. Here are six such stocks that mutual funds bought in July:
MarketsZacks.com

3 Healthcare Mutual Funds That You Must Add to Your Portfolio

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends. Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash...
MarketsZacks.com

4 Mutual Funds Under-$100 That You Must Consider

For beginners who don’t want to risk much, investing in mutual funds under $100 is a great way to get started. Obviously, there are plenty of low-priced stocks but it should be noted that stocks may not always provide investors the diversity that mutual funds assure. Risks associated with penny stocks are higher. On the other hand, there are low-cost mutual funds with decent returns where investors can invest as little as $100.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Shares of SWSDF stock remained flat at $$533.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $507.63. Swiss Life has a 12-month low of $335.00 and a 12-month high of $533.50. Swiss Life Company Profile. Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
MarketsCoinDesk

Evolve Funds Files for Crypto ETF in Canada

The ETF would give investors indirect exposure to certain cryptocurrencies. Evolve Funds has filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) for an Evolve Cryptocurrencies exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Evolve Cryptocurrencies ETF would give investors “indirect exposure” to certain cryptocurrencies selected by an investment manager, weighted on a...
Economywealthmanagement.com

Robinhood Army Is Taking On Quants in $160 Billion Thematic Boom

(Bloomberg) -- New research from quant firm Robeco is lending heft to fears that the day-trader billions flooding the stock market spell trouble for some of Wall Street’s smartest minds. With suspicions growing that amateur investors are disrupting market patterns, a study from the 188 billion euro ($220 billion) manager...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Cathie Wood’s Strategy Draws More Skeptics as Returns Wane

(Bloomberg) -- Skeptics of superstar fund manager Cathie Wood are increasing and becoming more vocal. High-profile hedge fund investors such as Michael Burry, made famous by “The Big Short” movie, have disclosed short positions against Wood’s flagship exchange-traded fund, while some appear to be trying to spar with her on social media and an anti-Ark ETF is also in works.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 975,400 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the July 15th total of 703,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

New Fund Offers Accredited Investors Exposure to NFT Market

Wave Financial Group, a Los Angeles-based registered investment advisor focused on digital assets, has launched a new fund that invests in non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. The Wave NFT Fund will be structured as a three-year closed-end fund, offered via private placement to accredited investors in the U.S. and qualified investors internationally.
Stocksetftrends.com

ETFs Ascendant, Investors Benefit

Last week, JP Morgan made waves by announcing plans to convert four of its mutual funds into ETFs. In line with generally declining ETF fees, JP Morgan will also lower the converted ETFs’ costs. JP Morgan’s move follows DFA’s recent and largest conversion, and Bloomberg predicts $1 trillion in total will occur over the next decade. And although the rest of the world has been slower than the U.S. in embracing passive investing, there are signs of that apparently changing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy