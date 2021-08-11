J.P. Morgan to Convert $10B in Mutual Funds to ETFs
J.P. Morgan Asset Management announced plans Wednesday to convert four mutual funds, totaling $10 billion in assets, to actively managed exchange traded funds in 2022. If the funds’ boards approve the move, the firm will convert the following into similar active transparent ETFs: the JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity Fund, the JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Index Fund, the JPMorgan Realty Income Fund and the JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond Fund.www.wealthmanagement.com
Comments / 0