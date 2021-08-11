Greg Revels honored by Rotary Club

Greg Revels was recognized as a Paul Harris Society member during a recent De Queen Rotary Club meeting. The Paul Harris Society recognizes Rotary members and friends of The Rotary Foundation who elect to contribute $1,000 or more each year to the Annual Fund, Polio Plus Fund, or approved global grants. The purpose of the Paul Harris Society is to honor and thank individuals for their generous, ongoing support of The Rotary Foundation. On hand for the presentation was Greg’s wife, daughter and granddaughters. Presenting the award is PDG David Mason.