Commissioners to vote on short water line extenion program
UNION COUNTY — A new short water line extension will be voted on at the next Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 16. A short water line extension program builds water lines to people not receiving water from the county. Union County Public Works aims to provide clean, safe drinking water to its customers. Public Works’ water and wastewater system are funded through user rates and fees — not tax dollars.enquirerjournal.com
