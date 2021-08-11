Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, NC

Commissioners to vote on short water line extenion program

By Holly Morgan hollymorgan@theej.com
enquirerjournal.com
 7 days ago

UNION COUNTY — A new short water line extension will be voted on at the next Board of County Commissioners meeting on Monday, Aug. 16. A short water line extension program builds water lines to people not receiving water from the county. Union County Public Works aims to provide clean, safe drinking water to its customers. Public Works’ water and wastewater system are funded through user rates and fees — not tax dollars.

enquirerjournal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NC
Union County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clean Water#Water Quality#Water Supply#Water Treatment#Drinking Water#Union County Public Works#Union County Water#Sdf#County Commissioners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSNBC News

Joe Biden bets a war-weary America will reward him for leaving Afghanistan

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is standing firmly by his decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Afghanistan, despite chaotic scenes of the Taliban rapidly seizing control and the U.S. rushing to airlift diplomats out of the country. Behind his confidence is a political bet that a war-weary U.S. public will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden administration to require COVID-19 vaccination of all nursing home staff

President Biden on Wednesday said his administration will require nursing home staff across the country to be vaccinated against COVID-19, and will withhold Medicare and Medicaid funding from those facilities that don't comply. The new regulations would apply to over 15,000 nursing home facilities, which employ approximately 1.3 million workers...
Florida StateNBC News

2 more Florida school districts defy DeSantis' order and vote for mask mandates

Two Florida counties issued mask mandates for students Wednesday, defying the ban on such mandates by Gov. Ron DeSantis and risking sanctions. Hillsborough County Public Schools voted in favor of a temporary 30-day mandate during an emergency meeting, which was called because 5,599 students and 316 staff members have either tested positive for Covid-19 or been exposed to the coronavirus in the district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy