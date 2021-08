If you love something, set it free. If it comes back and bites you, then it’s time to make a change. So maybe that’s not exactly the words of Sting’s 1985 hit song, but that’s what is happening today with what was once an obscure provision of the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA). Section 201(ff)(3)(B) of the Food Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) Act (codified at 21 USC 321(ff)(3)(B))—sometimes called the “drug preclusion provision”—is increasingly used to prevent or remove safe and legitimate dietary ingredients from the market. It’s time to change that.