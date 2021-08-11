Cancel
Louisiana State

Early Morning Fire Destroys Work Area And Damages Dorm At Louisiana State Penitentiary

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn early morning fire destroyed a woodshop work area and significantly damaged a trusty dorm at Louisiana State Penitentiary. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the workshop adjacent to Camp D Eagle 4 dorm. Louisiana State Penitentiary Volunteer Fire Department and West Feliciana Fire Department battled the blaze for 40 minutes before extinguishing it. The fire did not impact Camp D's seven other dorms and two cellblocks.

