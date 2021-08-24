Athens Bible School adds sports complex to campus

Athens Bible School is getting a new sports complex.

Principal Chris Duke explained the decision to build the facility, which will include baseball fields, softball fields, tennis courts, track, lighting for the soccer fields.

He said, "Athens Bible School endeavors to provide our students with diverse education options and seasoned athletic program that build the whole person – body, mind and soul. So many of our student-athlete alumni are shining examples of excellence prepared for this life and the life to come."

Coach Bill Murrell, who's in the AHSAA Hall of Fame and the Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, says, "The goal of our school is to build excellence in our students, and athletics is one way we instill confidence, self-respect, leadership skills, and a greater appreciation for hard work. This sports complex is an important next step for our future students and the many successful athletic programs they represent."

The school's athletic program has 11 state championships, 20 state runners-up, 47 area championships, and 5 Hall of Fame inductees. The school fields 24 sports teams, including basketball, baseball, tennis, golf, cross country, and soccer.

The school is accepting donations for the project through Pay It Forward. They're hoping to raise $2.5 million. As of August 11, they've raised 27% of the money.