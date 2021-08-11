Pam Stuppy: Seeing beyond the trendy terms on food packaging

We all love Trader Joe's for its amazing selection of produce, snacks, and frozen meals. But did you know that TJ's has an awesome stock of their own supplements too?. Supplements can be a great addition to an overall healthy diet and can help fill nutrition gaps if your diet is not as balanced as you would like it to be. And since many of us are shopping at Trader Joe's—one of the most popular grocery stores in America—snagging some supplemental "help" is as simple as taking a trip to the supplement section at the cult-favorite grocery store.