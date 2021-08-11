Marginalized streamers beg Twitch to ‘do better’ in wake of hate raids, poor pay
During an Aug. 6 broadcast, the Twitch streamer RekItRaven — who is Black and uses they/them pronouns — emotionally described a series of traumatic, real-life experiences that informed who they are today. In response, viewers in chat told Raven that they were “loved.” This made what happened next especially hurtful. About 20 minutes later, Raven’s chat was suddenly flooded by dozens of users spamming the same message, which read in part: “This channel now belongs to the KKK.” It was the second time that had happened in just one week.www.washingtonpost.com
