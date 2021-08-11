Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Marginalized streamers beg Twitch to ‘do better’ in wake of hate raids, poor pay

By Nathan Grayson
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring an Aug. 6 broadcast, the Twitch streamer RekItRaven — who is Black and uses they/them pronouns — emotionally described a series of traumatic, real-life experiences that informed who they are today. In response, viewers in chat told Raven that they were “loved.” This made what happened next especially hurtful. About 20 minutes later, Raven’s chat was suddenly flooded by dozens of users spamming the same message, which read in part: “This channel now belongs to the KKK.” It was the second time that had happened in just one week.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Speech#Streamer#Marginalized#Kkk#The Post#Pleasantlytwstd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesgamerevolution.com

#TwitchDoBetter trends after streamers face racist and sexist raids

#TwitchDoBetter is trending today, with Twitch coming under fire from streamers due to marginalized creators being subjected to racist and sexist raids. According to various streamers and users of the platform, “hate raids” are becoming all too commonplace, with users bombarding channels with extremely racist, homophobic, and sexist comments. Twitch...
Kidsbaltimorenews.net

Why Today Kids wanted to become Twitch Streamer

Becoming a Twitch streamer and professional gamer has become one of many popular career choices among US Children and teenagers. If you think that kid these days dreaming of becoming YouTubers is weird enough, then there is more coming in this Internet era. Gen Z kids who had watched YouTube at a younger age are now searching for "How to Become Twitch Streamer" on Google.
Public SafetyNME

Twitch streamer robbed and left stranded in London

Popular Twitch streamer Sweet_Anita has revealed that she was recently robbed and left stranded in London. After a strange encounter on a train, the streamer realised she had been pickpocketed. “This guy bumped into me, like, a bit weirdly. Like face on face, I think I felt one of his...
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Twitch To Offer More Information To Banned Streamers Amid Social Media Backlash

Throughout August 9th and 10th, 2021, many streamers on Twitter have worked to make the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter trend. The complaints come from both verified, larger streamers and smaller, less experienced streamers, about the protection minorities receive on Twitch or lack thereof, and the unfair ratio of earnings Twitch takes from subscriptions. Streamers have been experiencing hate raids that should have been regulated, harassment from people who simply make new accounts when blocked, and no protection from Twitch against discrimination. The users of the hashtag call into reference a Tweet made by the official Twitter account in 2018, asking users to hold them accountable for providing protection against hate. The general consensus is that the streaming platform has not done enough in the years since, and should listen to the userbase because they asked for the feedback.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Twitch streamer reveals crazy plan to create The Sims IRL where viewers control him

A Twitch streamer has announced their unbelievable plan to literally transform his broadcast into a version of The Sims in real life – and viewers are excited to take part. On August 3, Twitch streamer ‘Jerma‘ revealed that his long-time goal of a “dollhouse” stream where viewers would ‘control’ him to do things would finally be happening, and there are three planned dates for the unique broadcast.
TV & VideosTech Dirt

Twitch Finally Gets Around To Letting Banned Streamers Know Why They Were Banned

We've covered Twitch's no good, very bad time for many months now, which should give you an indication just how bad this time has been. If you need a brief background, the major points of contention have been the Amazon-owned company having a laughably one-sided approach to DMCA takedowns of content, its complete inept method for temp-banning its own creative community over copyright claims, and its totally vague approach to banning creators over various rule-breaking when it comes to Twitch's indecipherable guidelines and the capricious manner in which it applies them.
Video GamesPosted by
AFP

Twitch vows to fight racist 'hate raids'

Video game platform Twitch on Wednesday vowed to battle "hate raids" in response to complaints about harassment of women and players of color. "We've seen a lot of conversation about botting, hate raids, and other forms of harassment targeting marginalized creators," Twitch said in a string of tweets.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Twitch streamers will now get more insight into their suspensions

Twitch's decisions regarding banning and suspending streamers is becoming clearer. The company announced on Twitter that enforcement notifications will now include the name of the stream and the date that the violation occurred. It's not perfect, but this system is another step towards helping streamers understand why their content got...
Technologydexerto.com

IRL Twitch streamer confronts racist passerby for mocking him

Twitch streamer ‘JoeyKaotyk’ was left shocked during his IRL stream, as he encountered a racist passerby, who mocked him for his Asian ethnicity. Joey made sure to catch up with the man and confront them. The dangers of IRL streaming are obvious; you’re broadcasting your every move on the internet,...
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Top Warzone streamers get more viewers on Twitch after Apex Legends switch

Many Warzone players are making the switch to competitor Apex Legends in their droves, and some of the top streamers are actually benefitting massively from it. With the rampant hacking problem continuing to run riot in Warzone, many top streamers, as well as casual players, have made the switch, or are simply seeking alternatives to the Call of Duty battle royale.
TV & VideosThe Verge

Twitch will give streamers a bit more info on why they were banned

Twitch’s suspensions are about to get a little clearer for streamers: starting on Monday, the company announced that it will include the name and date of the content that violated platform rules when it issues a ban. It’s not quite a clear and simple explanation of what precisely a streamer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy