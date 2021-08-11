Water World Swim founder Pedro Ordenes offers open water workouts with spectacular views of SF

Jump into the deep waters of the San Francisco Bay -- and when you come up for air, take in the sights of the nation's most iconic landmarks. The open water is calling and acclaimed swim coach Pedro Ordenes urges all to dive in.

"I love open water swimming," expresses Ordenes, "It's challenging, it's beautiful, it's an experience."

Having completed over 900 Alcatraz crossings, four Ironman world triathlon finishes, and numerous long distance events throughout the world, Ordenes focuses on coaching swimmers of all levels through his San Francisco-based swim organization Water World Swim. His mission: to inspire a love and enthusiasm for open water swimming.

"Open water swimming is a sort of therapy for your brain, a therapy for your body," explains Ordenes. "It is a sport with no impact, and at the same time, it is challenging. You never know what Mother Nature is gonna give you that day."

Water World Swim offers "Swim with Pedro" weekly swim workouts, where everyone from open water beginners to Olympic hopefuls can try open water swimming for the first time, as well as train for swim events under the supervision of Ordenes and his team of coaches.

"We coaches assist in trying to introduce people, teach them, and make the program safe," explains Ordenes. "They try and they get addicted."

When you're swimming amongst the beauty of San Francisco, it's easy to get hooked.

"Everywhere you look, there's a nationally known landmark and icon," describes Water World Swimmer Gennie Gebhart. "And I kind of did a double take like, you can just walk in? You can just swim in it for free? And I just didn't look back."

Fellow swimmer Minda Aguhob adds, "If you want to expand your limits, and you want to get to know San Francisco in a way that no one else does, and you want to have an incredible new family of people who will have you discover new ways of being, just come to one swim and go a little at a time."

Join Swim with Pedro weekly group sessions on Thursdays and Sundays at Aquatic Park and Crissy Field. To sign up for a session, go here