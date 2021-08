A neighbor contacted me recently about some bees she had in her yard. They had taken up in a bird box right outside of her back door. When she took her dog out in the mornings, the dog, a delightfully adorable pup named Scarlet, would try and catch the bees. The bees would also harass my neighbor, as if she were invading their home. My neighbor has lived here longer than I have, which is pushing eight years. And Google tells me bees live about a month, so it's safe to say she was there first.