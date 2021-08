The IT Service Management (ITSM) Connector from Azure Monitor is now certified on the Quebec version of ServiceNow. An ITSM Connector provides a bi-directional connection between Azure and ITSM tools to help you manage incidents and resolve issues faster. You can create work items in your ITSM tool, based on your Azure alerts (Metric Alerts, Activity Log Alerts, and Log Analytics alerts). Optionally, you can also sync your incident and change request data from your ITSM tool to an Azure Log Analytics workspace.