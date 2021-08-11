Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fresno County, CA

Suspect in standoff at Fresno County mobile home park dies by suicide, deputies say

Posted by 
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3rEV_0bOwhGPN00

A standoff in Fresno County has come to an end after authorities say the suspect died by suicide.

Deputies were called to the Flamingo Mobile Home Park on Central near Marks around 9 am Wednesday.

They were told a man with active arrest warrants was inside one of the units.

The suspect was wanted for domestic violence-related charges.

The Crisis Negotiation Team tried to talk him into surrendering, and later the SWAT team deployed tear gas into the trailer.

After receiving no response, deputies sent a robotic camera inside and saw a person lying on the ground.

They made their way in and say the man was dead from self-inflicted wounds.

The suspect is a resident of Butte County, and his name has not yet been released.

Comments / 4

ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mobile Home#Domestic Violence#Swat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related

Comments / 4

Community Policy