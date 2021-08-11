Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Surrozen Debuts As Publicly Traded Leader In Wnt Biology And Tissue Regeneration

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

Surrozen, Inc. ("Surrozen"), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the completion of its business combination with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. ("Consonance-HFW"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by entities affiliated with Consonance Capital Management. The resulting combined company will commence trading its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SRZN" and its warrants under the ticker symbol "SRZNW" on August 12, 2021.

The shareholders of Consonance-HFW approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 10, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by Surrozen's stockholders. Surrozen's management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Parker, will continue to lead the combined company.

Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive of Officer of Surrozen, commented, "We have long known the importance of the Wnt pathway as the body's own mechanism for tissue repair but harnessing its promise for therapeutic applications remained out of reach for drug developers until recently. We believe Surrozen has the potential to unlock the promise of the Wnt pathway and transform treatment of multiple serious diseases." He further commented, "The capital raised from the successful completion of this transaction, along with our strategy to accelerate the development of our innovative programs, will help us bring this vision to life."

Gad Soffer, Chief Executive Officer of Consonance-HFW, commented, "We are proud to partner with Surrozen in hopes of providing breakthrough therapies in areas of high unmet need." He added, "By combining experienced industry leaders with an innovative approach to harness the therapeutic potential of the Wnt pathway, we believe Surrozen is well positioned in its efforts to transform treatments for serious diseases."

About this Transaction

On April 15th, 2020, Surrozen, a privately held biotechnology company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Consonance-HFW, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was created for the purpose of entering into a business combination with a selected life sciences company.

The description of the business combination contained herein is only a high-level summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the underlying documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A more detailed description of the terms of the transaction has been provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Consonance-HFW.

Transaction Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to Consonance-HFW in connection with the business combination, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities are acting as placement agents on behalf of Consonance-HFW. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Surrozen, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is acting as capital markets advisor to Surrozen in the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Consonance-HFW, Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel to Surrozen and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is acting as legal counsel to the placement agents.

About Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a recently incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It is led by Chairman Mitchell Blutt, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Gad Soffer, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Livingston and VP Business Development Joshua House.

About Consonance Capital Management

Consonance Capital Management was founded in 2007 with approximately $50 million of assets under management by Mitchell Blutt, Benny Soffer and Kevin Livingston. As of March 31, 2021, the fund has grown to approximately $1 billion in assets under management and focuses on equity investments in life sciences companies, with an emphasis on small and mid-cap life sciences companies.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas and central nervous system. For more information, please visit www.surrozen.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those included under the header "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Consonance-HFW, and those risks and uncertainties included under the header "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of Consonance-HFW related to its initial public offering and in its Annual Report. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. IF UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS PROVE INACCURATE OR UNKNOWN RISKS OR UNCERTAINTIES MATERIALIZE, ACTUAL RESULTS AND THE TIMING OF EVENTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE RESULTS AND/OR TIMING DISCUSSED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, AND YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE STATEMENTS. CONSONANCE-HFW AND SURROZEN DISCLAIM ANY INTENT OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF DEVELOPMENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE DATE OF THIS REPORT OR OTHERWISE. Furthermore, if any forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005819/en/

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology Company#Srznw#Bofa Securities#Guggenheim Securities#Goodwin Procter Llp#Cooley Llp#P C#Vp Business Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
EconomyTechCrunch

Joby Aviation makes its public trading debut on the NYSE

As of 10:00 AM ET, the price per share was at $11.01, up 9.8% from its prior-day closing amount. Joby’s post-transaction valuation now stands at $4.5 billion, the largest in the industry. It also now has the highest cash balance. All told, Joby has around $1.6 billion in total capital to take its air taxi operations to commercialization in 2024. That includes $835 million of private-investment-in-public-equity, as well as more than $500 million of capital on the balance sheet.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

TechnologyAdvice buys trade publication

Nashville-based tech marketing firm TechnologyAdvice has purchased TechRepublic, a trade platform formerly owned by Red Ventures. The technology-centric trade publication will add a global team of technology and media professionals to the company that develop web, video and audio contract for more than 18 million registered users. TechnologyAdvice Founder and...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 17) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) Edward Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:...
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

HCW Biologics (HCWB) Announces Article Published in Cancer Immunology Research Validates Novel Tissue Factor Scaffold Fusion Protein Discovery Platform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, is focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. The Company featured its internally-developed Tissue factOr-Based fusIon (TOBITM) discovery platform in a recent research article published online in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Immunology Research. Using the TOBITM discovery platform, the Company has created novel multi-functional immunotherapeutics to rejuvenate the immune system to reduce the accumulation of senescent cells and suppress the activity of inflammasomes. These fusion immunotherapeutics are comprised of cytokines, chemokines, ligands, receptors, and single-chain antibodies carefully selected and designed to work in tandem to stimulate, inhibit, or target specific immune responses.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Agios Announces FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Mitapivat For Treatment Of Adults With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - Get Report, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for mitapivat for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. The NDA was granted a Priority Review designation and has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 17, 2022, accelerating the review time from 10 months to six months from the day of filing acceptance. The FDA's Priority Review designation is given to investigational medicines that treat a serious condition and offer significant improvements in safety or effectiveness.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Publicly-Traded REIT Returns Rose Again in July

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index rose 4.36 in July, pushing year-to-date returns for the index over 25 percent as publicly-traded REITs across all sectors continued their strong recent runs. The only blemishes for the month came from lodging REITs (down 5.93 percent) and regional mall REITS (2.62 percent) as the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant took some of the wind out of the sails of the broader economy. Still, both sectors remain up year-to-date, with lodging REITs up 10.33 percent and regional mall REITs up 50.77 percent.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Fulcrum Shares Are Trading Higher As Candidate For Inherited Blood Disorders Shows Proof Of Mechanism, Biology In Early-Stage Study

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers. FTX-6058 is a potent and selective small-molecule inhibitor of EED designed to increase fetal hemoglobin (HbF) expression with the potential to treat hemoglobinopathies, such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Surrozen To Present At Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, chief executive officer, will provide a company overview and a business update at Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market To Reach $274.8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
MarketsStreet.Com

Grills Producer Weber to Make Downsized Trading Debut

Weber (WEBR) - Get Report on Thursday is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as the outdoor-grills maker looks to take advantage of a hot IPO market. The Palatine, Ill., company sold nearly 18 million shares for $14 each. That's downsized from a plan to sell almost 47 million shares for $15 to $17 each.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Air taxi developer Joby Aviation becomes publicly traded company

Start-up air taxi developer Joby Aviation has become a publicly traded company by merging with investment firm Reinvent Technologies Partners. The deal has left Joby, which is developing an electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with proceeds and cash of $1.6 billion, it says on 10 August. “The proceeds...
Stocksbizjournals

Volatility halts Robinhood trading as newly public stock surges

Robinhood Inc. surged in early trading Wednesday, rising nearly 65% at one point and causing a temporary halt in trading. Shortly after 7 a.m. PDT, the stock's rise for the day was hovering at around 35%. The strong showing for the controversial Palo Alto-based online financial services company is a...
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Medical & BiotechTimes Union

Genedata Bioprocess Adopted by Ferring Pharmaceuticals

BASEL, Switzerland (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Genedata, the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for biopharmaceutical R&D, today announced that Ferring Pharmaceuticals has adopted Genedata Bioprocess® to support end-to-end protein and antibody development processes in their newly formed Biologics Technologies and Development R&D units. With a focus on key therapeutic areas of reproductive medicine & maternal health, gastroenterology, and onco-urology, Ferring will use the Genedata platform to accelerate development of novel peptide-based drugs and biotechnology-derived medicines, such as recombinant proteins and other biologicals. Genedata will provide a fully integrated enterprise workflow platform to connect data generation, processing, and sharing across Ferring R&D sites.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Gitterman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer, This New Study Is a "Wakeup Call," Biden Aide Says

After finally getting vaccinated, you may have felt like your days of worrying about catching COVID were behind you. Unfortunately, the Delta variant has complicated things. As the more contagious strain of the virus—now dominant in the U.S.—continues to spread far and wide, vaccinated people are worried about the potential for breakthrough COVID infections. And while the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, one recent study found that those who got the Pfizer vaccine may be even less protected from breakthrough Delta variant infections than expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy