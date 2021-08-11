BRAD DYE: Summer mornings, plastic worms and redemption

“It is not a fish until it is on the bank.” -Irish Proverb. Unhooking the boat from its moorings, I eased it forward out of the boathouse and stopped alongside the pier to pick up my friend Jamie. We made our way toward the section of grassy lakeshore that would be our first fishing spot of the day, watching the mist rise from the lake and the sun begin to make its way onto the horizon as we slid quietly across the glassy water.