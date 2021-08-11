Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meridian, MS

BRAD DYE: Summer mornings, plastic worms and redemption

By Brad Dye Outdoors writer
Meridian Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article“It is not a fish until it is on the bank.” -Irish Proverb. Unhooking the boat from its moorings, I eased it forward out of the boathouse and stopped alongside the pier to pick up my friend Jamie. We made our way toward the section of grassy lakeshore that would be our first fishing spot of the day, watching the mist rise from the lake and the sun begin to make its way onto the horizon as we slid quietly across the glassy water.

www.meridianstar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake, MS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
City
Meridian, MS
Meridian, MS
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Dye
Person
Jamie Thomas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Plastic#Worms#Irish#First Presbyterian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
Related
HobbiesWyoming Tribune Eagle

How To Put A Worm On A Hook

Watch for a few effective ways on how to properly bait a hook with a worm. Watch more fishing "How To" videos: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLJqWFxuSPC1ecd6cQjmXCdjnBsRDVPAwA. If you’ve fished with a worm but the fish keep stealing your worm off the hook, or if you are a new angler looking for some guidance...
Meridian, MSMeridian Star

MIKE GILES: August pre-season scouting with cameras and attractants

August is the perfect time to start taking inventory of the deer on your property, but don’t let the heat of the summer deter you. When it comes to scouting, there’s just no substitute for boots on the ground to determine where the deer are and what size bucks are on your hunting property.
HobbiesPantagraph

Shadow: Try soft plastics for big fish during summer transition periods

The strange and unstable summer weather patterns create havoc with the orderly process of catching bass and crappie. The crappie don’t seem to be quite as affected as the bass, but the vast changing water conditions have caused all of us to doubt our judgment and ability in finding fish consistently.
Hobbiesfloridasportsman.com

Keeping Worms Alive

I bought some red worms from a local place and figure on using them for Bluegill, etc. With the storm coming in an' all, it's looking to be a while before I can get out there to play, so how to keep them alive and well for a time ?? Lady at the bait shop said "Do Not" put them in the refrigerator, they're FL worms that can handle the heat. ????
Hobbiesbassmaster.com

Bobber stops and bass angling

There are some items in fishing that don’t cost a lot but can be very valuable. One example is bobber stops. I know … bass anglers don’t fish with bobbers. But there are a number of reasons why these tiny gems can come in handy for bass anglers as well.
Petsbassmaster.com

Unlocking August’s dog days

The dog days of summer for anglers are a real thing in the South, and that dreadful period is really accentuated in August. We’re talking about those long periods when it’s very hot outside, high humidity and little if any wind. And the bass seem to be few and far between.
Alabama StateMeridian Star

A find of mammoth proportions: Alabama diver finds prehistoric leg bone

CULLMAN, Ala. — It was a find of mammoth proportions. Cullman police officer David Brooks was diving in the shallow waters of Venice Beach, Fla., "The Shark Tooth Capitol of the World," eyes alert for hidden treasures. He had dived here before, along with others from the North Alabama Dive Center, and recovered sharks teeth and the giant teeth of megalodons - the largest shark to ever prowl the seas, now extinct.
Environmentmyheraldreview.com

Good Morning: Hope you’re enjoying our Midwest summer

For a brief moment last week, we were reminded of summer east of the Mississippi River. Not the sunshine--we get that more than almost any other place on Earth. Not the heat--we endure much warmer temperatures than the comparably moderate thermometer readings recorded during the first week in August. Not even the humidity provided this reminder. Our 40 percent level of humidity during monsoon hardly compares to a routine reading of 80 percent or more in most eastern states during the summer.
AnimalsDaily Star

Outdoors by Rick Brockway: Jumping worms are hardly harmless

Have you ever heard of jumping worms? Well don’t feel bad. I had never heard about them until a few days ago. They’re also called Alabama jumpers or even “crazy snake worms.”. A friend of mine, Jim, stopped over. He was picking up some old wooden boards on his property...
GardeningMeridian Star

Sun coleus offers colorful foliage all summer long

All the gardeners I know try really hard to keep their landscapes colorful even when the summer temperatures and humidity are keeping them inside. Smart gardeners use a secret weapon for color in the heat of the summer: colorful foliage. Plants with colorful foliage hold their color better than many...
Utah Statetoofab.com

Man Filmed Clinging to Utah Theme Park Ride Before Plunging to His Death

The woman who filmed it thought it was a stunt. A man has been killed after plunging 60ft to the ground from a theme park ride in Utah. The 32-year-old's final moments were captured by a stunned fellow rider who passed him while he was clinging to the outside — and nobody knows how or why he ended up there.
Illinois Stateadvantagenews.com

Invasive 'jumping worm' species spreading in Illinois

Illinoisans have yet another invasive species to contend with in the garden – jumping worms. Unfortunately, jumping worms are slowly out-competing the familiar earthworms that gardeners consider the sign of healthy, nutritious soil, and which fishermen affectionately nickname “nightcrawlers.”. Research scientist Christopher W. Evans of the University of Illinois Department...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Threefoot Brewery officially opens

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It was an exciting night for downtown Meridian. After years of hard work, the doors to Meridian’s first brewery opened on Wednesday. Many Meridian beer lovers came out to show their support and taste one of the six beers that were on tap. A food truck was...
Longview, TXKLTV

WebXtra: ‘Army worms’ invade East Texas gardens

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - East Texas farmers and gardeners are reporting seeing large numbers of destructive “army worms” on plants and grasses. The caterpillar is active in fall and is drawn to growing grass and plants and can decimate large tracks in short periods. Ag agents and growers are doing what they can to treat for the pests.
Lamar, MOmycaldwellcounty.com

Scout pastures and hayfields now for fall army worms

LAMAR, Mo. – Now is the time to scout for fall armyworms in pastures and hayfields, says University of Missouri Extension entomologist Kevin Rice. Agronomists in southeastern Missouri and northern Arkansas report sightings of fall armyworm in grass and legume crops, says Jill Scheidt, MU Extension agronomy specialist. Fall armyworms...
WildlifeKGMI

Ice worms emerge from PNW glaciers

As temperatures warm coastal glaciers, hundreds of thousands of ice worms are emerging from the snow on Mt. Rainer’s Paradise Glacier. That’s right…Ice worms. AccuWeather reports ice worms were first discovered in 1887 on Alaska’s Muir Glacier, ice worms are the largest organism on Earth that spends its entire life cycle in ice.
Londonderry, VTvermontjournal.com

Kids! Start your own worm farm

LONDONDERRY, Vt. – Lyric, 9, and her brother Luca, 6, love the outdoors, and in 2019 they became fascinated with worms! After researching the subject, they made their first mini-worm farm. Their friends wanted worm farms too, so Little Diggers Worm Farm was conceived. The young entrepreneurs sell small batches of worms for mini-worm farm kits, small vermicomposting buckets along with worms, and bait fishing worms.
Animalsthecorryjournal.com

Words about worms

Above, Christopher Phelps, 8, and his sister Trinity, 6, prepare to create a worm farm during an activity on July 28 that was sponsored jointly by the Clymer-French Creek Free Library and the Alexander Findley Community Library. The two libraries have joined forces weekly throughout the summer as part of their respective summer reading programs, and this event was the last such gathering. Molly Brown of the Cornell Cooperative Extension visited the Findley Lake Community Center and taught a group of children from both communities about red wiggler worms and the importance of composting. Brown also read "Winnie Finn, Worm Farmer" by Carol Brendler. Each child got to start his or her own worm farm with 20 red wigglers each. According to Darlene Redlecki, director of the Clymer-French Creek Free Library, about 45 kids were in attendance, with participation in the summer's weekly joint activity ranging anywhere from 50 to 70.

Comments / 0

Community Policy