Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend

By PR Newswire
CLEVELAND, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) - Get Report today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 32.25 cents per share. The dividend is payable on both the Class A and Class B Common Stock and will be paid September 15, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2021.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster ® and Yale ® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni ®, Auramo ® and Meyer ® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

*****

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-declares-quarterly-dividend-301353740.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

