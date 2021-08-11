Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Blue Water Acquisition Corp. Announces Change Of Special Meeting Of Shareholders Date To August 27, 2021

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Water Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BLUW) ("Blue Water" or the "Company"), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that previously announced a planned business combination with Clarus Therapeutics, Inc. ("Clarus"), announced today that the special meeting of its stockholders (the "Special Meeting") originally scheduled for Thursday, August 12, 2021, is being postponed to Friday, August 27, 2021.

As a result of this change, the Special Meeting will now be held at 10:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on August 27, 2021, exclusively via a live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/bluewateracquisition/2021. Also as a result of this change, the date and time by which stockholders seeking to exercise redemption rights must tender their public shares physically or electronically and submit a request in writing that Blue Water redeem their public shares for cash to the Company's transfer agent, Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, is being extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on August 25, 2021.

The Company plans to continue to solicit proxies from stockholders during the period prior to the Special Meeting. Only the holders of Blue Water's common stock as of the close of business on July 16, 2021, the record date for the Special Meeting, are entitled to vote at the Special Meeting.

About Blue Water Acquisition Corp.

Blue Water is a special purpose acquisition company formed in Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

This press release relates to a proposed business combination between Blue Water and Clarus as contemplated by the Agreement and Plan of Merger ("Business Combination"), dated as of April 27, 2021, as amended, by and among Blue Water, Blue Water Merger Sub Corp., and Clarus. A Registration Statement on Form S-4 (the "Registration Statement") was declared effective by the SEC on July 23, 2021. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus has been mailed to all Blue Water stockholders. Before making any voting decision, stockholders of Blue Water are urged to read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC in connection with the proposed Business Combination as they become available because they will contain important information about the proposed Business Combination.

Investors and stockholders will be able to obtain free copies of the Registration Statement, the definitive proxy statement/prospectus and all other relevant documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC by Blue Water through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

Participants in Solicitation

Blue Water and its directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Blue Water's stockholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the Business Combination is contained in the Registration Statement and is available free of charge at the Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the interests of such participants is contained in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Business Combination.

Clarus and its respective directors and executive officers may also be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of Blue Water in connection with the proposed Business Combination. A list of the names of such directors and executive officers and information regarding their interests in the proposed Business Combination is included in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed Business Combination.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities pursuant to the proposed Business Combination or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which the offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements about the parties' ability to close the proposed Business Combination and related transactions, the anticipated benefits of the proposed Business Combination, and the financial conditions, results of operations, earnings outlook and prospects of Blue Water and/or the proposed Business Combination and related transactions and may include statements for the period following the consummation of the proposed Business Combination and related transactions. In addition, any statements that refer to projections (financial or otherwise), forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "continue," "could," "may," "might," "possible," "potential," "predict," "should," "would" and other similar words and expressions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking.

The forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations of the management of Blue Water and Clarus, as applicable, and are inherently subject to uncertainties and changes in circumstances and their potential effects and speak only as of the date of such statement. There can be no assurance that future developments will be those that have been anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements including: Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (i) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed in a timely manner or at all, which may adversely affect the price of the Company's securities, (ii) the risk that the Business Combination may not be completed by the Company's Business Combination deadline and the potential failure to obtain an extension of the Business Combination deadline if sought by the Company, (iii) the failure to satisfy the conditions to the consummation of the Business Combination, including the approval of the Merger Agreement by the stockholders of the Company, (iv) the lack of a third-party fairness opinion in determining whether or not to pursue the proposed Business Combination, (v) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement, (vi) the effect of the announcement or pendency of the Business Combination on Clarus' business relationships, operating results, and business generally, (vii) risks that the proposed Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations of Clarus, (viii) risks related to Clarus' ability to increase sales of JATENZO®, secure favorable reimbursement coverage for such sales and expand its product offerings to include a pipeline of androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women, including orphan indications, (ix) the outcome of existing legal proceedings in which Clarus is involved with respect to its intellectual property, (x) the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Clarus or against the Company related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed Business Combination, (xi) the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's securities on a national securities exchange, (xii) changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which Clarus operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting the business of Clarus and changes in the combined capital structure, (xiii) the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations after the completion of the proposed Business Combination, and identify and realize additional opportunities, (xiv) the risk of downturns and a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry, (xv) costs related to the Business Combination and the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination or to realize estimated pro forma results and underlying assumptions, including with respect to estimated stockholder redemptions, (xvi) risks related to the matters set forth in the Staff Statement on Accounting and Reporting Considerations for Warrants Issued by Special Purpose Acquisition Companies, issued by the Division of Corporate Finance of the SEC on April 12, 2021, and (xvii)  other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Registration Statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the "Registration Statement"), and other documents filed by Blue Water from time to time with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Blue Water and Clarus assume no obligation and do not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Neither of Blue Water and Clarus gives any assurance that Blue Water, Clarus, or the combined company, will achieve its expectations.

Contact:

Joe HernandezChief Executive Officer15 E. Putnam Avenue, Suite 363Greenwich, CT 06830(646) 303-0737

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bluw#The Company#Clarus Therapeutics#The Special Meeting#Eastern Time#Blue Water#Capital Stock Exchange#Sec#The Business Combination
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. SEC
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Bilander Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period To End on August 25th (NASDAQ:TWCBU)

Bilander Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:TWCBU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, August 25th. Bilander Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 16th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Bilander Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on August 17th

Kismet Acquisition Three’s (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. Kismet Acquisition Three had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on February 18th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Kismet Acquisition Three’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,982 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Posted by
TheStreet

Results Of Special Shareholder Meetings Of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds

In connection with the proposed sale by Wells Fargo & Company of Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM) to a holding company affiliated with private funds of GTCR LLC and Reverence Capital Partners, L.P. announced on February 23, 2021, shareholders of the Wells Fargo closed-end funds identified below (each, a "Fund" and, collectively, the "Funds") were asked to approve new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements for the Funds at special meetings of shareholders held on August 16, 2021 (collectively, the "Meetings"). At the Meetings, shareholders of the below-listed Funds approved the applicable new investment advisory and sub-advisory agreements:
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Overallotment Option

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 16, 2021 / Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: OXACU) ("Oxbridge Acquisition Corp." or the "Company") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, which included the full exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option, at a price of $10.00 per unit, resulting in total gross proceeds of $115,000,000. Each unit consisted of one Class A ordinary share and one redeemable warrant, each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. The Company's units commenced trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") on August 12, 2021, under the symbol "OXACU." Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary share and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "OXAC" and "OXACW," respectively.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Major Shareholder Buys $59,750.00 in Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $59,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fremont, CARedorbit.com

Tesla to Propose Changes to Board of Directors at Next Shareholder Meeting

According to a recent regulatory paperwork filing, Tesla will hold its next shareholder meeting at the Gigafactory in Fremont, California, on October 7. During the meeting, it will propose changes to the board of directors that will include a reduction of term length from three years to two years. It will also propose reducing the number of board members from nine people to eight.
Fremont, CAtorquenews.com

Tesla Announces 2021 Annual Shareholder Meeting

We have news of Tesla announcing its 2021 annual shareholder meeting. There will be a variety of issues discussed at this meeting, so let's get right into it. Tesla's 2021 Annual Meeting for stock shareholders will take place on Thursday, October 7, at 2:30 PM PST, at the Fremont, CA Gigafactory. The 2021 shareholder meeting will be available online.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. Announces Filing Of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus And Date For Extraordinary General Meeting Of Shareholders Relating To Proposed Business Combination With DeepGreen Metals Inc.

Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (SOAC) ("SOAC") today announced that it filed a definitive proxy statement/prospectus (the "Proxy Statement/Prospectus") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on August 13, 2021, relating to its previously announced proposed business combination (the "Business Combination") with DeepGreen Metals Inc. ("DeepGreen"), a deep-sea minerals exploration company focused on the collection, processing and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor of the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean (the "CCZ").
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

SEACOR Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition Of U.S. Shipping Corp

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Holdings Inc. ("SEACOR" or "the Company") announced today the completion of its acquisition of U.S. Shipping Corp ("USSC"), a privately owned, leading provider of long-haul marine transportation for chemical and petroleum cargoes in the U.S. coastwise trade, operating under the Jones Act. The transaction closed on August 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

IEC Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether The Sale Of IEC Electronics Corp. Is Fair To Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - IEC

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) - Get Report to Creation Technologies Inc. for $15.35 per share in cash is fair to IEC shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages IEC shareholders to click here to learn more about their...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Grizzly Announces Voting Results from 2021 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2021) - Grizzly Discoveries Inc. (TSXV: GZD) (OTCQB: GZDIF) (FSE: G6H) ("Grizzly" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on August 9, 2021 in Edmonton, Alberta (the "Meeting").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Announces Pricing Of $150,000,000 Initial Public Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Acquisition Corp. I (the "Company" or "AACI") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "AACIU" beginning on August 13, 2021. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Each whole warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one share of common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols "AACI" and "AACIW," respectively.
Businessaithority.com

Keystone Capital Announces Acquisition Of Blue Moon Digital By Portfolio Company MERGE

Keystone Capital Management, L.P. is pleased to announce that its portfolio company, MERGE, has acquired Blue Moon Digital, Inc. a leading performance marketing, data science, and digital agency based in Denver. This acquisition significantly enhances MERGE’s performance marketing and data science capabilities and deepens the firm’s retailer and pharma vertical marketing expertise. The combined company will have more than 650 employees across seven locations in the United States.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders With Losses On Their Investment In DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Of Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline - DKNG

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. ("DEAC", "DraftKings", or the "Company") (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-05739, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder, against the Company and certain of its top officials.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Ginkgo Bioworks And Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. Announce Effectiveness Of Form S-4 Registration Statement

BOSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ginkgo Bioworks ("Ginkgo") and Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: SRNG) ("Soaring Eagle") announced today that the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed by Soaring Eagle with the SEC relating to the previously announced business combination between Ginkgo and Soaring Eagle (the "Business Combination").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

International Media Acquisition Corp. Announces The Separate Trading Of Its Common Stock, Rights And Warrants, Commencing August 17, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Media Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IMAQU) (the "Company" or "IMAC") today announced that, commencing August 17, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the shares of the Company's common stock, rights and warrants included in the units.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (AFTR.U) Announces 25M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: AFTR.U), a special purpose acquisition company focused on the intersection of healthcare and technology, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE") and trade under the ticker symbol "AFTR.U" beginning August 12, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy