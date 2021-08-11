Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

Surrozen Debuts As Publicly Traded Leader In Wnt Biology And Tissue Regeneration

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 6 days ago

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen, Inc. ("Surrozen"), a company pioneering targeted therapeutics that selectively activate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration, today announced the completion of its business combination with Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. ("Consonance-HFW"), a special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC") sponsored by entities affiliated with Consonance Capital Management. The resulting combined company will commence trading its shares on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "SRZN" and its warrants under the ticker symbol "SRZNW" on August 12, 2021.

The shareholders of Consonance-HFW approved the transaction at an extraordinary general meeting held on August 10, 2021, and the transaction was previously approved by Surrozen's stockholders. Surrozen's management team, led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Parker, will continue to lead the combined company.

Craig Parker, President and Chief Executive of Officer of Surrozen, commented, "We have long known the importance of the Wnt pathway as the body's own mechanism for tissue repair but harnessing its promise for therapeutic applications remained out of reach for drug developers until recently. We believe Surrozen has the potential to unlock the promise of the Wnt pathway and transform treatment of multiple serious diseases." He further commented, "The capital raised from the successful completion of this transaction, along with our strategy to accelerate the development of our innovative programs, will help us bring this vision to life."

Gad Soffer, Chief Executive Officer of Consonance-HFW, commented, "We are proud to partner with Surrozen in hopes of providing breakthrough therapies in areas of high unmet need." He added, "By combining experienced industry leaders with an innovative approach to harness the therapeutic potential of the Wnt pathway, we believe Surrozen is well positioned in its efforts to transform treatments for serious diseases."

About this Transaction

On April 15th, 2021, Surrozen, a privately held biotechnology company, entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Consonance-HFW, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that was created for the purpose of entering into a business combination with a selected life sciences company.

The description of the business combination contained herein is only a high-level summary and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the underlying documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. A more detailed description of the terms of the transaction has been provided in a registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Consonance-HFW.

Transaction Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as financial advisor to Consonance-HFW in connection with the business combination, and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities are acting as placement agents on behalf of Consonance-HFW. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as financial advisor and capital markets advisor to Surrozen, and Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated is acting as capital markets advisor to Surrozen in the transaction. Goodwin Procter LLP is acting as legal counsel to Consonance-HFW, Cooley LLP is acting as legal counsel to Surrozen and Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, P.C. is acting as legal counsel to the placement agents.

About Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp.

Consonance-HFW Acquisition Corp. is a recently incorporated blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It is led by Chairman Mitchell Blutt, M.D., Chief Executive Officer Gad Soffer, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Livingston and VP Business Development Joshua House.

About Consonance Capital Management

Consonance Capital Management was founded in 2007 with approximately $50 million of assets under management by Mitchell Blutt, Benny Soffer and Kevin Livingston. As of March 31, 2021, the fund has grown to approximately $1 billion in assets under management and focuses on equity investments in life sciences companies, with an emphasis on small and mid-cap life sciences companies.

About Surrozen

Surrozen is a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway. Surrozen is developing tissue-specific antibodies designed to engage the body's existing biological repair mechanisms with potential application across multiple disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas and central nervous system. For more information, please visit www.surrozen.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, those included under the header "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form S-4 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by Consonance-HFW, and those risks and uncertainties included under the header "Risk Factors" in the final prospectus of Consonance-HFW related to its initial public offering and in its Annual Report. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. IF UNDERLYING ASSUMPTIONS PROVE INACCURATE OR UNKNOWN RISKS OR UNCERTAINTIES MATERIALIZE, ACTUAL RESULTS AND THE TIMING OF EVENTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE RESULTS AND/OR TIMING DISCUSSED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, AND YOU SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE STATEMENTS. CONSONANCE-HFW AND SURROZEN DISCLAIM ANY INTENT OR OBLIGATION TO UPDATE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AS A RESULT OF DEVELOPMENTS OCCURRING AFTER THE DATE OF THIS REPORT OR OTHERWISE. Furthermore, if any forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by us or any other person that we will achieve our objectives and plans in any specified time frame, or at all.

Surrozen Contact Information171 Oyster Point Blvd., Suite 400South San Francisco, CA 94080Tel.: (650) 475-2820Email: info@surrozen.com

Media ContactSurabhi VermaCanaleCommTel.: (848) 250-0266Email: surabhi.verma@canalecomm.com

Investor ContactEmail: investorinfo@surrozen.com

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Parker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biology#Biotechnology Company#Srznw#Bofa Securities#Guggenheim Securities#Goodwin Procter Llp#Cooley Llp#P C#Vp Business Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Related
EconomyTechCrunch

Joby Aviation makes its public trading debut on the NYSE

As of 10:00 AM ET, the price per share was at $11.01, up 9.8% from its prior-day closing amount. Joby’s post-transaction valuation now stands at $4.5 billion, the largest in the industry. It also now has the highest cash balance. All told, Joby has around $1.6 billion in total capital to take its air taxi operations to commercialization in 2024. That includes $835 million of private-investment-in-public-equity, as well as more than $500 million of capital on the balance sheet.
Nashville, TNNashville Post

TechnologyAdvice buys trade publication

Nashville-based tech marketing firm TechnologyAdvice has purchased TechRepublic, a trade platform formerly owned by Red Ventures. The technology-centric trade publication will add a global team of technology and media professionals to the company that develop web, video and audio contract for more than 18 million registered users. TechnologyAdvice Founder and...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Surrozen To Present At Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surrozen Inc. (Nasdaq: SRZN), a biotechnology company discovering and developing drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway, today announced that Craig Parker, chief executive officer, will provide a company overview and a business update at Canaccord Genuity's 41 st Annual Growth Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 12. Interested parties may access the live webcast via the Investors section of the Surrozen website at www.surrozen.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Benzinga

The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours. (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Aug. 17) Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) Edward Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:...
BusinessScientist

Sino Biological Announces Successful Closing of 4.98 Billion RMB Public Offering and Listing on the Shenzhen ChiNext Stock Exchange

Sino Biological's successful listing on the capital market is an important milestone in its strategic plan for growth. While justifying its current business model and portfolio, this offering also conveys a new starting point for the company’s future growth and development, providing the financial backing for broad and rapid expansion of Sino Biological’s existing capabilities. Dr. Liangzhi Xie, Chairman of Sino Biological, expressed in his speech at the listing ceremony that, through this offering, “Sino Biological will now be able to further enhance its strength in as one of the world’s leading providers of research reagents and services, while simultaneously improving its competitiveness and profitability. These endeavors will bring multiple benefits to investors such as increased shareholder value while positively impacting the health and well-being of society.”
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

HCW Biologics (HCWB) Announces Article Published in Cancer Immunology Research Validates Novel Tissue Factor Scaffold Fusion Protein Discovery Platform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: HCWB), an innovative biopharmaceutical company, is focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies to lengthen health span by disrupting the link between chronic, low-grade inflammation and age-related diseases. The Company featured its internally-developed Tissue factOr-Based fusIon (TOBITM) discovery platform in a recent research article published online in the peer-reviewed journal Cancer Immunology Research. Using the TOBITM discovery platform, the Company has created novel multi-functional immunotherapeutics to rejuvenate the immune system to reduce the accumulation of senescent cells and suppress the activity of inflammasomes. These fusion immunotherapeutics are comprised of cytokines, chemokines, ligands, receptors, and single-chain antibodies carefully selected and designed to work in tandem to stimulate, inhibit, or target specific immune responses.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API Market To Reach $274.8 Billion By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients/API - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
Medical & Biotechbiospace.com

Splenomegaly Therapeutics Market in Europe is expanding alongside advancements in healthcare research and testing in EU nations | TMR Research Study

The demand within the global market for splenomegaly therapeutics has been rising on account of advancements in the field of spleen-care. Unusual enlargement of the spleen due to a variety of reasons results in a condition known as splenomegaly. The adverse effects of splenomegaly on human health have paved way for the growth of the global splenomegaly therapeutics market. The spleen is located upper left quadrant of the human abdomen, and enlargement of the spleen can cause severe problems for the suffering individual. Diseases and disorders related to the abdomen can have a severe impact on the overall health of individuals. Hence, it is important to ensure that enlargement of the spleen in the abdominal area is treated with swiftness and urgency.
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Publicly-Traded REIT Returns Rose Again in July

The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index rose 4.36 in July, pushing year-to-date returns for the index over 25 percent as publicly-traded REITs across all sectors continued their strong recent runs. The only blemishes for the month came from lodging REITs (down 5.93 percent) and regional mall REITS (2.62 percent) as the rise of the Delta COVID-19 variant took some of the wind out of the sails of the broader economy. Still, both sectors remain up year-to-date, with lodging REITs up 10.33 percent and regional mall REITs up 50.77 percent.
EconomyBenzinga

Fulcrum Shares Are Trading Higher As Candidate For Inherited Blood Disorders Shows Proof Of Mechanism, Biology In Early-Stage Study

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FULC) has announced positive interim results from the Phase 1 trial with FTX-6058 in healthy adult volunteers. FTX-6058 is a potent and selective small-molecule inhibitor of EED designed to increase fetal hemoglobin (HbF) expression with the potential to treat hemoglobinopathies, such as sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia.
Cambridge, MAPosted by
TheStreet

Agios Announces FDA Acceptance And Priority Review Of New Drug Application For Mitapivat For Treatment Of Adults With Pyruvate Kinase Deficiency

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AGIO) - Get Report, a leader in the field of cellular metabolism developing and delivering innovative treatments for genetically defined diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has accepted the company's New Drug Application (NDA) for mitapivat for the treatment of adults with pyruvate kinase (PK) deficiency. The NDA was granted a Priority Review designation and has been given a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date of February 17, 2022, accelerating the review time from 10 months to six months from the day of filing acceptance. The FDA's Priority Review designation is given to investigational medicines that treat a serious condition and offer significant improvements in safety or effectiveness.
MarketsStreet.Com

Grills Producer Weber to Make Downsized Trading Debut

Weber (WEBR) - Get Report on Thursday is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange as the outdoor-grills maker looks to take advantage of a hot IPO market. The Palatine, Ill., company sold nearly 18 million shares for $14 each. That's downsized from a plan to sell almost 47 million shares for $15 to $17 each.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Desktop Metal (DM) Acquires ExOne Company (XONE) for $575M or $25.5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE: DM) and The ExOne Company (NASDAQ: XONE) announced today they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Desktop Metal will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ExOne common stock. Under the terms of the agreement, ExOne shareholders will receive $8.50 in cash and $17.00 in shares of Desktop Metal common stock for each share of ExOne common stock, for a total consideration of $25.50 per share, representing a transaction value of $575 million, subject to a collar mechanism as described below and implying a 47.6% premium to the closing price of ExOne's common stock on August 11, 2021 and a 43.9% premium based on the 30-day average closing price of ExOne common stock. The transaction value also implies an acquisition multiple of 6.4x 2021 consensus revenue estimates for ExOne.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings (FRLN) Appoints Michael J. Parini as CEO; Reports Earnings

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (Nasdaq: FRLN) (the "Company" or "Freeline"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing transformative AAV-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases, today announced that Michael J. Parini has succeeded Theresa Heggie as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"). The Company also reported financial results for the second quarter of 2021 and provided updates on its lead program FLT180a for Hemophilia B, FLT190 for Fabry disease, FLT201 for Gaucher disease Type 1 and FLT210 for Hemophilia A.
Industryohmymag.co.uk

COVID-19: Three new side effects found with Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have played an important role in reducing the risks and effects of the coronavirus pandemic, in and around the UK. The effectiveness of the vaccine is way more than the current declining risk of having complications, but three new side effects have emerged and they are linked to the aforementioned COVID vaccines. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is currently actively looking into this issue.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
CancerPosted by
TheStreet

Sutro Biopharma Announces STRO-002 FDA Fast Track Designation For Patients With Advanced Ovarian Cancer

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (STRO) - Get Report, a clinical-stage drug discovery, development and manufacturing company focused on the application of precise protein engineering and rational design to create next-generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for STRO-002, a folate receptor alpha (FolRα)-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who have received one to three prior lines of systemic therapy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy