Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Announces Results Of Annual And Special Shareholder Meeting

By PR Newswire
 6 days ago

PHOENIX, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF), (" Harvest"), a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., today announced the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the " Harvest Shareholders") held on August 11, 2021 (the " Meeting").

The Harvest Shareholders voted in favor of the following agenda items:

  • A special resolution approving the Arrangement under Division 5 of Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia) whereby, among other things, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. will acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company, all as more particularly described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement/information circular dated July 12, 2021;
  • fixing the number of directors for the ensuing year at six and electing each of Steve White; Elroy Sailor; Mark Neal Barnard; Eula Adams; Scott Atkison; and Ana Dutra as directors of Harvest; and
  • appointing Haynie & Company as the auditors of Harvest for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors of Harvest to fix their remuneration.

Full details are contained in the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator. Since 2011, Harvest has been committed to expanding its retail and wholesale presence throughout the U.S., acquiring, manufacturing, and selling cannabis products for patients and consumers in addition to providing services to retail dispensaries. Through organic license wins, service agreements, and targeted acquisitions, Harvest has assembled an operational footprint spanning multiple states in the U.S. Harvest's mission is to improve lives through the goodness of cannabis. We hope you'll join us on our journey: https://harvesthoc.com

Facebook: @HarvestHOC Instagram: @HarvestHOC Twitter: @HarvestHOC

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harvest-health--recreation-inc-announces-results-of-annual-and-special-shareholder-meeting-301353732.html

SOURCE Harvest Health & Recreation Inc.

