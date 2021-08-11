Ben Simmons Trade Rumors: Warriors, T-Wolves, Spurs Pursuing 76ers Star PG
The Philadelphia 76ers continue to reportedly field calls for unhappy star Ben Simmons. But until the future plans of a different star becomes clear, those talks are unlikely to progress very far. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "Several teams—including the Golden State Warriors, San Antonio Spurs and Minnesota Timberwolves—have discussed Simmons with varying degrees of interest, sources said, but one reason talks haven't gone far is that the Sixers likely view Simmons as their path to Damian Lil...www.warriorscentral.com
Comments / 0