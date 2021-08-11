Can You Guess The Most Popular Chip Dip In Louisiana?

We scoured the United States for these wild and wonderful ice cream flavors. Which would you try?. Some folks like to get a little adventurous at the ice cream parlor, choosing coffee, pistachio or even bubble gum, but when it comes to this classic frozen treat, most don’t stray too far beyond vanilla and chocolate. According to The Food Channel, 29 percent of all ice cream consumption is just plain ol’ vanilla (here’s our Test Kitchen’s favorite brand). In other words, about a third of us steer clear of the delightful world of weird ice creams. With so many strange scoops—like lobster or sriracha—up for grabs, we decided to compile a list of the most bizarre ice cream flavors in the United States. Which of these creative concoctions would you dare to try?