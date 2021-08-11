Can You Guess The Most Popular Chip Dip In Louisiana?

Summer is the season for chips and dip, and Outback is fully embracing this sharable appetizer with a new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip. Outback recently debuted a new Dip Trio that features three creamy dips paired with crunchy tortilla chips. The Dip Trio includes a Three Cheese Steak Dip and a Spinach Dip, alongside the new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip. The chain's new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip is a flavorful combination that blends Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses with pimento peppers and signature seasonings. As for the other dips, the Three Cheese Steak Dip features a blend of Parmesan, Gouda, and Jack cheeses, while the Spinach Dip pairs melted Jack and cheddar cheeses with spinach.
