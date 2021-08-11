Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Can You Guess The Most Popular Chip Dip In Louisiana?

By Sarah Tate
Posted by 
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Using Google Trends, Zippia determined each state's favorite dip.

q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
611
Followers
325
Post
162K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dips#Google Trends#Food Drink#Getty Images Chips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

When It Comes To Bacon, This Brand Stands Above The Rest

It goes without saying that the best cooking comes from adventurous people trying out interesting and unique recipes. Instead of drinking alcohol, some have taken it a step further, making beer-battered fish or even using alcohol to make grilled cheese sandwiches. What about the genius idea to have chocolate oozing out of the center of a molten chocolate lava cake? Thanks to a curious and gutsy pastry chef out there somewhere, who dreamed up the confection, we now get to enjoy its ooey-gooey deliciousness with every forkful.
Food SafetyPosted by
EatThis

These Popular Chips Are Being Recalled Right Now

You might want to rethink that handful of chips you were considering as a snack—but it's not just their nutritional content that should give you pause. A popular potato chip company has just pulled one of its products from the market over concerns the snacks may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) reports.
Recipesthemanual.com

The Best Fried Chicken Recipe You Will Ever Make

As you know, we love all things fried chicken. It’s the ultimate comfort food no matter the day of the week, no matter the weather. We just can’t get enough of that golden brown and delicious chicken. The History of Fried Chicken. Europeans were the first to fry up chicken...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

Grocery Store Bacon Ranked Worst To Best

For centuries, bacon has coaxed us out of bed with an intoxicating aroma and a symphony of snaps, hisses, and pops. And in the early-to-mid 2000s, this wonderful food sizzled its way from simple breakfast side dish to unequaled culinary craze. Strips of unctuous pork belly wrapped and weaved around an ever-expanding menu of foods, while bits of the stuff were crumbled into desserts, and bacon flavoring was infused into all manner of inedible items.
RestaurantsPizza Marketplace

Can you guess where the cheapest pizza is in the U.S.?

Depending on where one lives in the U.S., pizza can be super expensive or super cheap. Those living in the state of North Dakota, for example, dole out just $6.64 for a pie while Alaska residents are handing over $9.21, according to an Expensivity.com report on pizza costs nationwide. The...
Arizona StatePosted by
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is Arizona's Favorite Chip Dip

Chips and dip are a classic snack that always satisfy. There are so many different kinds of chips and dip combinations that you can never really go wrong. Zippia conducted a study to determine each state's favorite chip dip. The website states:. "Using Google Trends, we determined what each state...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

11 Reasons You Can Be Proud To Call Louisiana Home

We may not always rank the highest in the country in national measures. Our politicians are not always as honest as we’d like. But Louisiana has a ton to be proud of! What we lack in statistics, we make up for in food, music, and culture. Living in Louisiana is special and you should be […] The post 11 Reasons You Can Be Proud To Call Louisiana Home appeared first on Only In Your State.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Taste Of Home

Would You Try the Craziest Ice Cream Flavors in the Country?

We scoured the United States for these wild and wonderful ice cream flavors. Which would you try?. Some folks like to get a little adventurous at the ice cream parlor, choosing coffee, pistachio or even bubble gum, but when it comes to this classic frozen treat, most don’t stray too far beyond vanilla and chocolate. According to The Food Channel, 29 percent of all ice cream consumption is just plain ol’ vanilla (here’s our Test Kitchen’s favorite brand). In other words, about a third of us steer clear of the delightful world of weird ice creams. With so many strange scoops—like lobster or sriracha—up for grabs, we decided to compile a list of the most bizarre ice cream flavors in the United States. Which of these creative concoctions would you dare to try?
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Spicy Pimento Cheese Dips

Summer is the season for chips and dip, and Outback is fully embracing this sharable appetizer with a new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip. Outback recently debuted a new Dip Trio that features three creamy dips paired with crunchy tortilla chips. The Dip Trio includes a Three Cheese Steak Dip and a Spinach Dip, alongside the new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip. The chain's new Kickin’ Pimento Cheese Dip is a flavorful combination that blends Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses with pimento peppers and signature seasonings. As for the other dips, the Three Cheese Steak Dip features a blend of Parmesan, Gouda, and Jack cheeses, while the Spinach Dip pairs melted Jack and cheddar cheeses with spinach.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

The 13 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Louisiana

There’s so much to do in Louisiana, it can often get a bit overwhelming for anyone visiting. Even locals have their pick from outdoor activities, events, attractions, and more. For anyone searching “day trips near me in Louisiana” you’ve come to the right place. We’ve listed 13 of the very best day trips you can […] The post The 13 Very Best Day Trips You Can Possibly Take In Louisiana appeared first on Only In Your State.
Louisiana StatePosted by
KPEL 96.5

Can You Say These Louisiana Words Better Than A Californian Girl?

Although I have been in Louisiana for four years now there was a time where I would have to run to people in the office and ask for help pronouncing things. Why did it feel like everything had a french accent? I thought Herbert was pronounced just like it was spelled, Her-Bert. However, leave it to Louisiana to confuse this Californian.
Recipesmarthastewart.com

Our Favorite Extra-Virgin Olive Oils for Everyday Cooking—Plus, Our Picks for Salad Dressings and More

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If we had to pick just one ingredient that defines our cooking, it would be olive oil. When you read our recipes, you'll see that so many of them start with "Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot (or a cast-iron skillet)." We use olive oil for sautéing and shallow frying, for salad dressings, dips too, and even for cakes, cookies, granola, and sorbet. So, you can be sure that we always have plenty of olive oil on hand in the test kitchen and at home.

Comments / 0

Community Policy