We’ve never met in person, but on Twitter you describe yourself as, “Christian. Wife. Mom. Arkansan. Former White House Secretary. Republican Candidate for Governor.” I’m not famous, but we have those first four things in common. Also, I was once an aspiring politician, and have a soft spot for anyone else who enters the arena. I’ve seen you treated badly at times and that’s wrong no matter who does it. I thought you handled yourself with grace at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.