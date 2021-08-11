JCPD investigating threat made against Spring Valley Elementary School

JUNCTION CITY — Police evacuated Spring Valley Elementary School on the first day of school Wednesday after someone posted a threat on social media.

The Junction City Police Department and the Geary County Sheriff’s office were investigating the threat, made against Spring Valley Elementary School. Officials didn’t give any more information about the nature of the threat or who made it.

Someone reported the threat to police early Wednesday morning. Immediately after, USD 475 evacuated the school and ensured teachers and students were in a safe location. They also asked people to stay away from the school.

Law enforcement officers conducted an initial interior and exterior sweep of the building and did not substantiate the threat, they said in a written press release.

Police allowed students and teachers to re-enter the building late Wednesday morning after determining the area was safe.

The investigation continued Wednesday afternoon.