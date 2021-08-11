Audio/Visual (A/V) Equipment for Public Meetings
The City of North Augusta seeks to replace its audio and video equipment in its Council Chambers. This equipment is used for City Council, Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings. The City seeks to issue a full-service contract, whereby the vendor evaluates the City’s current infrastructure, identifies and acquires all necessary additional equipment, hardware and/or software, installs all necessary equipment, and trains city staff implementation and future use. The City does not require on-going vendor assistance after installation.www.northaugusta.net
