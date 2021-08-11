Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Augusta, SC

Audio/Visual (A/V) Equipment for Public Meetings

northaugusta.net
 7 days ago

The City of North Augusta seeks to replace its audio and video equipment in its Council Chambers. This equipment is used for City Council, Planning Commission and Board of Zoning Appeals meetings. The City seeks to issue a full-service contract, whereby the vendor evaluates the City’s current infrastructure, identifies and acquires all necessary additional equipment, hardware and/or software, installs all necessary equipment, and trains city staff implementation and future use. The City does not require on-going vendor assistance after installation.

www.northaugusta.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Augusta, SC
North Augusta, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Infrastructure#Georgia Avenue#Audio Visual#Council Chambers#Board Of Zoning Appeals#Rfp#North Augusta Attention
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

US cannot ensure safe passage to Kabul airport, embassy says

(CNN) — As reports of harassment and beatings at Taliban checkpoints continued to surface Wednesday, the US Embassy in Kabul warned it could not ensure safe passage for Americans to the airport to escape Afghanistan, despite the Pentagon underscoring alleged Taliban assurances that it will ensure safe transit. Wednesday's alert...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Axelrod: These are the battle scars Biden brought to Afghanistan decision

(CNN) — Joe Biden was always a skeptic about what was possible in Afghanistan. I was a witness to that skepticism. In 2009, President Barack Obama convened an intensive review of US strategy in Afghanistan. After seven years of war, the allied effort there was floundering. Attention and resources had been shifted to Iraq, while the war in Afghanistan drifted. Obama wanted to chart the way forward.
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Biden says his administration will take on GOP governors blocking masks in schools

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he was directing the Education Department to use its legal authority against Republican governors who are trying to block local school officials from requiring students to wear masks to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Speaking at the White House, Biden said some politicians are trying to turn public safety measures into "political disputes for their own political gain" and warned that they are "setting a dangerous tone."

Comments / 0

Community Policy