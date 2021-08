Hibernian head coach Jack Ross admits he is actively looking to sign another striker after Christian Doidge was ruled out for up to four months with an Achilles injury. The Leith club confirmed the severity of the Welshman’s setback just before Hibs went on to beat Kilmarnock 2-0 in a Premier Sports Cup last-16 clash, Kyle Magennis and Kevin Nisbet the second half goalscorers.