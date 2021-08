Join us as Dr. Pauline Dow, Vice President of the Holdsworth Center, speaks on the vision, mission, and approach, as well as informing us how investing in leadership pays off. Driven by the belief that great leaders can push student achievement levels to new heights, they partner with Texas public school districts to help educators become experts at leadership, then grow stronger leaders within their own systems. The leaders in this organization understand the importance of building strong pipelines and creating opportunities for growth.