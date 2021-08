It’s only been six years since Anitta landed in the Latin American music scene, and she’s since become the biggest global female popstar to ever from Brazil. When it comes to her social media following, she’s not far below Justin Timberlake as far as Instagram followers (that’s big time, especially considering he’s been an icon the business since the ’90s), and she’s had more than 5 billion views on YouTube. This “Girl From Rio” is on fire right now, so it’s no surprise we’re seeing her name in the beauty industry, too: Her latest collaboration is with Brazilian brand Sol de Janeiro (you know its famous Bum Bum Cream), and the two actually joined forces to create a new fragrance, Sol de Janeiro x Anitta Hair & Body Fragrance Mist ($20).