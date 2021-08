The shares of blue-chip home retailer Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) are falling this morning, last seen down 4.3% to trade at $320.61, after the company reported second-quarter earnings results. Despite beating Wall Street's top- and bottom-line forecasts, Home Depot's same-store sales missed estimates, as customers shift away from do-it-yourself projects amid easing coronavirus restrictions. In addition, the company withheld its full-year outlook, saying it was unable to predict how the Covid-19 pandemic and new variants will effect consumer spending.