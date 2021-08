Tyler, The Creator came through Ebro in the Morning for an open, nuanced, and honest conversation on the process behind his new ‘Call Me If You Get Lost’. He also discusses his place in hip hop, being slept on in hip hop, coming up with Odd Future, his thoughts on getting banned from the UK in 2015 resulting in the cancelling of shows and how it effected his career, mentors such as Jay-Z and Pharrell, Verzuz, proving people wrong, how his mom shaped his life, and much more.