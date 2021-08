We just hit 500 MILLION views of ‘Another One Bites The Dust’ on YouTube!. “Another One Bites the Dust” is written by bassist John Deacon, the song was featured on the group’s eighth studio album The Game (1980). It was a worldwide hit, charting number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks, from 4 October to 18 October (their second number-one single in the country). The song spent 15 weeks in the Billboard top 10 (the longest running top ten song of 1980), including 13 weeks in the top five, and 31 weeks total on the chart (more than any other song in 1980). It reached number two on the Hot Soul Singles chart and the Disco Top 100 chart, and number seven on the UK Singles Chart.