It's been seventeen years since Halle Berry suited up as Catwoman for the DC villain's first (and so far only) solo movie. Upon its release the movie was a notorious flop, bringing in just $82 million worldwide against a $100 million budget, and was eviscerated critically. Berry though has no regrets, nor should she, telling Entertainment Weekly that her Razzie-Award winning performance did a lot for her financially. “It was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that,” Berry revealed. “I don’t want to feel like ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?”