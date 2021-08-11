SC passes 10,000 virus deaths as cases surge, concerns mount across state

Passengers wait in a long line to get a COVID-19 test to travel overseas at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (AP/Marta Lavandier) AP/Marta Lavandier

As COVID-19 cases spike across South Carolina and Aiken County, the state surpassed 10,000 total virus-related deaths Wednesday.

The state's first COVID-19-related death was reported on March 16, 2020, 17 months ago.

"I have never been more concerned about the health of our state than I am at this time," said Dr. Linda Bell, state epidemiologist, on Wednesday.

Dr. Edward Simmer, director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control, released a statement Wednesday, saying that "while statistics are useful to measure data, there is no statistic for grief or comfort in a milestone for those who have lost family members and loved ones."

"Although one month ago it looked like the pandemic was improving, the arrival of the Delta variant has created a surge in new cases and deaths that we have to take seriously," Simmer said. "Until we reach a critical percentage of South Carolinians vaccinated that can stifle COVID-19’s spread, we are not out of danger. The longer that takes, the more time the virus has to mutate into new, harder to control variants."

As of Wednesday, the state has recorded 529,198 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 119,310 probable cases, 8,823 confirmed virus-related deaths and 1,184 probable virus-related deaths.

This surge in cases has reached every corner of the state, including Aiken County. Over the past seven days, 778 total cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the county along with two deaths. The Palmetto State as a whole has reported 19,718 total cases and 77 deaths during the past week.

The Delta variant has also continued to spread across the state, with 248 cases of it confirmed. The Midlands region, in which Aiken County sits, accounts for 62 of those cases.

Hospitals have seen a similar surge in COVID-19 patients. As of Aug. 9, there are 1,166 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state with 317 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 177 of virus patients on ventilators.

Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced Wednesday afternoon that it has confirmed 1,521 total cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County during the pandemic. Of these 1,521 individuals, 31 are currently receiving care in the hospital and 145 are deceased.

Many in the state have worked to spread the word about the COVID-19 vaccines, with Simmer saying, "there is only one way to prevent more lives from being lost, and that is through vaccination."

Exactly 53% of eligible South Carolinians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with around 45% being considered fully vaccinated. Around 46% of eligible Aiken County residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with about 39% being fully vaccinated.

Those aged 12 or older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, while the Moderna and Janssen vaccines have been approved for those aged 18 or older.

Residents who wish to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment can visit vaxlocator.dhec.sc.gov to find a location near them.

Rural Health Services is offering Pfizer vaccine clinics on each weekday during August from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Mondays and Wednesdays, the clinics will be at the Margaret J. Weston Community Health Center, located at 4645 Augusta Road in Beech Island. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the clinics will be held at the Clyburn Center for Primary Care at 1000 Clyburn Place in Aiken. Friday's clinics will be held at Family Health Care, located at 120 Darlington Drive in Aiken.

There will also be a clinic held Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Clyburn Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"Right now, the vaccines we have are all safe, reliable and available," Simmer stated. "They work and are our best chance at preventing more infections, hospitalizations, and deaths. Please, get fully vaccinated if you aren’t, and continue to follow CDC and DHEC guidelines about universal mask use indoors in public places."