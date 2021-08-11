COVID-19 community safety level increased to 5

ABILENE, Texas — The COVID-19 community safety level was at 4 just a few days ago, today it's now at 5. The Chief Nursing Officer at Hendrick, Susan Greenwood said, “If we don't signal the community then they can take appropriate reaction to what’s going on. What this means for the hospital is that we are needing to restrict visitation down further.” Limiting access to COVID patients and getting the word out on the current COVID status in the community is important to the medical professionals at Hendrick. They want people to begin to protect themselves and above all get vaccinated.