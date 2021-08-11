Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Abilene, TX

COVID-19 community safety level increased to 5

By Kristina Davis
ktxs.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABILENE, Texas — The COVID-19 community safety level was at 4 just a few days ago, today it's now at 5. The Chief Nursing Officer at Hendrick, Susan Greenwood said, “If we don't signal the community then they can take appropriate reaction to what’s going on. What this means for the hospital is that we are needing to restrict visitation down further.” Limiting access to COVID patients and getting the word out on the current COVID status in the community is important to the medical professionals at Hendrick. They want people to begin to protect themselves and above all get vaccinated.

ktxs.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Abilene, TX
Government
Local
Texas Health
Abilene, TX
Health
State
Texas State
Abilene, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Government
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Abilene, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Covid#Healthy#Alertnest Ktxs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
CNN

New Zealand becomes latest country to confirm Delta outbreak

CNN — New Zealand’s first community Covid-19 case in six months is the Delta variant – and genome sequencing shows that it’s linked to the growing outbreak in neighboring Australia, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said. The country of five million people went into a nationwide lockdown late Tuesday night, hours...
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

POLLOCK PINES, Calif., Aug 17 (Reuters) - California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Pelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Tuesday pressed members of her party to move forward on a $3.5 trillion budget bill amid a standoff with moderate Democrats who want to first vote on the $1 trillion infrastructure package. “Today, President Biden endorsed the House Rule which will allow us to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy