Partners with Nature: General Situation

Gunnison County COVID-19 positive tests have increased in the past two weeks. During the past two weeks, there has been a three-fold increase in the number of weekly cases compared to the average previous summer weekly case numbers. The cases are among County year-round residents, visitors and part-time residents. The Delta variant is spreading in Gunnison County, the western Slope, Colorado and nationally. The Delta variant is now the predominant variant in Colorado. The Delta variant is more contagious than previous variants and spreads more readily from person to person. The exposure risks for the recent local cases are varied including unvaccinated individuals, recent travel, recent attendance at a large gathering, household or close contact and other risk factors. Some individuals have been admitted to Gunnison Valley Health and other hospitals due to their illness and are being treated.