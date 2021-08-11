Cancel
Hockley County, TX

Partners with Nature: General Situation

lambcountyleadernews.com
 8 days ago

The presence of Sugarcane Aphid (SCA) has been confirmed in grain sorghum in Hockley County as of Wednesday, August 4th. The field confirmed with SCA was planted first week of June. The confirmed field has been sprayed. I would highly suggest that you begin weekly inspections of all grain sorghum fields. Scout! Here is the link to the management guide: http://lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2016/05/ENTO-035_Sugarcane_Aphid-Management_2016.pdf.

www.lambcountyleadernews.com

State
Texas State
County
Hockley County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Insect#Beetles#Sugarcane Aphid#Sca#Nawf#Ipm
