Partners with Nature: General Situation
The presence of Sugarcane Aphid (SCA) has been confirmed in grain sorghum in Hockley County as of Wednesday, August 4th. The field confirmed with SCA was planted first week of June. The confirmed field has been sprayed. I would highly suggest that you begin weekly inspections of all grain sorghum fields. Scout! Here is the link to the management guide: http://lubbock.tamu.edu/files/2016/05/ENTO-035_Sugarcane_Aphid-Management_2016.pdf.www.lambcountyleadernews.com
