Sudan, TX

Sudan ISD offering meals at no cost

lambcountyleadernews.com
 8 days ago

SUDAN ISD announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.

