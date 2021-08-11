Sudan ISD offering meals at no cost

SUDAN ISD announced its policy that this school year, healthy meals will be offered every school day to all students at no cost. Typically, a student’s household must meet income eligibility requirements to qualify for free or reduced-price meals. However, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued guidance that allows schools to offer meals to all students at no cost for the 2021-2022 school year Each school/site or central office has a copy of the policy, which may be reviewed upon request.