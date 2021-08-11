$733 Million Gap in 2022 City Fiscal Budget

Last week, Chicago Public Schools (CPS) voted on whether to keep police in schools. Previously, CPS left the decision with local school councils to determine whether School Resource Officers (SRO) should stay in schools. However, last week, Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPS CEO Janice Jackson announced that seventeen public high schools in the City of Chicago would no longer have Chicago Police Officers in the building during the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. In addition to removing SROs within several schools, CPS has proposed several reforms regarding the SRO program. For example, in addition to behavioral health training for SROs, principals can interview SROS before placement in their schools. The reforms also bar the use of the CPD Criminal Enterprise Information System, argued in the past as contributing to the school-to-prison pipeline.