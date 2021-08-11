$733 Million Gap in 2022 City Fiscal Budget
Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, City’s Budget Director Susie Park, Chief Financial Officer Jennie Huang Bennett, and Comptroller Reshma Soni released the 2022 Budget Forecast, which projects a $733 million budget gap for fiscal year 2022. The budget shortfall, significantly reduced from last year’s historic $1.2 billion, is attributed to the lasting and continuing impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has dealt on both the health and financial well-being of residents and businesses across Chicago.chicagodefender.com
