Online tool launched to protect food safety whistleblowers

newfoodmagazine.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new online site will help anyone who works in the food and beverage industry anywhere in the world to report serious food safety incidents without the risk of being identified. The Global Harmonization Initiative (GHI) has announced the launch of the Whistleblower Food Safety Incident Report Site. The GHI...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whistleblower Protection#Food Safety#Food Industry#Whistleblowers#Food Supply#Ghi
