2021 Bud Billiken Parade Returns

Collaboraction, an ethno-diverse social justice organization that uses theater and performance to incite social change in Chicago, announced The Light, a radical new program dedicated to recruiting, mentoring, introducing and inspiring exceptional Chicago youth artists and activists over the course of a full year. The Light is Collaboration’s debut of its youth education program, focused on outstanding youth artists and change-makers of exceptional message, skill and craft who are eager to be immersed in a deep artistic and scholarly mentorship as part of a year-long, paid creation and performance mentorship program. The Light casting was supported by Claire Simon Casting.