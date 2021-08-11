Cancel
Chicago, IL

2021 Bud Billiken Parade Returns

Chicago Defender
Chicago Defender
Cover picture for the articleThe 92nd annual Bud Billiken® Parade, will be held on Saturday, August 14 from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. with Candace Parker of the WNBA’s Chicago Sky serving as the parade’s Grand Marshal. Joining Parker for the festivities will be honorary Grand Marshals: rapper, actress and social media influencer, Nia Kay; author/media personality, Bevy Smith; and creator of Black People Eats, Jeremy Joyce. Additional dignitaries include honorary hometown heroes: award-winning gospel artist, Jonathan McReynolds; Netflix ‘Beats’ actor, Khalil Everage; and activist, Englewood Barbie; honorary parade health dignitary, McKinley Nelson; and honorary parade dignitaries: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Congressman Bobby Rush, and Congressman Danny Davis. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot will also participate in parade festivities.

