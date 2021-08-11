Cancel
Politics

Hochul, in first remarks as incoming governor, says she’ll ‘fight like hell’ for the people of NY

By WBFO-FM 88.7
wbfo.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first remarks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he’s resigning, said she intends to be a fighter for New York. She also acknowledged that there will be turnover in what is now a tainted administration after the state’s attorney general found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, and that key staff members were complicit in some retaliatory actions against an accuser.

