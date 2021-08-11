Hochul, in first remarks as incoming governor, says she’ll ‘fight like hell’ for the people of NY
Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, in her first remarks since Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that he’s resigning, said she intends to be a fighter for New York. She also acknowledged that there will be turnover in what is now a tainted administration after the state’s attorney general found Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, and that key staff members were complicit in some retaliatory actions against an accuser.www.wbfo.org
