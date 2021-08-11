Cancel
Robinson, IL

Lynda Ann McCoy

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynda Ann McCoy, 82, Robinson, passed away Monday Aug. 2, 2021, at Ridgeview Care Center, Oblong, following many years of declining health. Lynda Ann McCoy was born Feb. 21, 1939, in Robinson, to Loren and Esther (Terry) McCoy, the first of seven children. Lynda was very active in school, journalism, band and many other school activities. She graduated from Robinson High School in 1957. She then went to Michael Reese Hospital in Chicago, where she received her R.N. in nursing. She worked at Michael Reese Hospital for several years. She then went to New York City to study anesthesia at Roosevelt Hospital. She completed her anesthesia studies at Barnes Jewish Hospital at St. Louis where she received her certified registered nurse anesthetist degree. She worked there for several years before coming back to Crawford County and worked at the Lawrenceville hospital for several years. She provided care for her parents through their lives. Her brother, Dr. Ronald McCoy, said she was the smartest person he ever knew. Lynda was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, John McCoy; a sister Sharon McCoy and a nephew Shawn McCoy. Lynda is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Ronald McCoy and wife Louise; brothers and sister-in-law, Larry McCoy, Terry and Rhea McCoy and a sister and brother-in-law, Becky and Leon Taylor along with several nieces and nephews. Lynda was a wonderful sister and daughter. We know she is rejoicing with our family member in Heaven.

