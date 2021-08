Robert R. “Bob” Hall, 80, of Storm Lake died Aug. 14, 2021, at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake. Memorial Services will be Thursday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Bob’s Final Round Celebration will be held after the service from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Buena Vista University Golf Course at Lake Creek. In lieu of flowers and plants, memorial funds can be donated to the Robert Hall Memorial Fund. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of arrangements.