Support Rutgers Football’s R Hero Program
The great thing about sports is how it brings people together and unites them within their community. That’s what we try to do here with On The Banks. The past year plus has been difficult and disconnecting for most. However, with Rutgers allowing fans to attend football games this fall, it’s not just an opportunity to see friends and family while rooting for our favorite team. It’s also a chance to give back to those who have been on the front lines and helped make our lives better before and during this global pandemic.www.onthebanks.com
