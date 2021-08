AAA released a report this week showing the August began with gas prices in the Sunshine State being the highest they had been in almost seven years. “Florida gas prices are inching lower after setting a new 2021 high last week. The state average jumped nearly 6 cents per gallon, briefly reaching $3.03 per gallon. That’s 2 cents more than the previous 2021 high (July), and was the highest daily average since October 2014,” AAA noted. “By Sunday, the state average inched 1-cent lower. The state average of $3.02 per gallon is 5 cents per gallon more than a week ago, 1-cent per gallon more than a month ago, and 54 cents per gallon more than this time last year.”