More pleas from Madison County health officials: Get vaccinated.

By Aiyana Willoughby
 6 days ago

"It is already feeling like our darkest days back in January."

That was Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center . Health officials in the Tennessee Valley are concerned. They haven't seen this many COVID cases since early 2021. The vaccine is 96% effective against severe illness and death, but people aren't getting it.

"Here's the problem. It only works if you get the shot." -Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center.


The delta variant is wreaking havoc in Alabama. As of August 11, in Madison County, there are 161 COVID inpatients in the Huntsville Hospital System . Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says, "Thirty-six of those patients are in the ICU and 25 of them are on a ventilator."

"The unvaccinated part of that, so 87 percent of the Madison County inpatients we have right now are unvaccinated." -Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO


And unvaccinated people are still the main ones being hit hard by the virus.

Getting the vaccine is your own personal choice, but the outcome not only impacts you, but your family and friends, too. Samz says that the odds are, the vaccinated people in the hospital probably caught it from somebody who chose not to be vaccinated.

COVID patients have taken priority at Crestwood Hospital. Dr. Pam Hudson says that about 50 percent of the ICU beds and staffing are dedicated to covid patients.

Health experts say if you're feeling under the weather or have COVID symptoms don't try to tough it out on your own -- seek help immediately.


